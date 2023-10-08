Firestone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

