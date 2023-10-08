Firestone Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,127,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $476,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

VTHR opened at $191.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.25. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $205.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

