Firestone Capital Management Takes Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned about 0.41% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09.

