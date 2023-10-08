Firestone Capital Management Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Firestone Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ opened at $79.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

