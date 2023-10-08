Firestone Capital Management Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

