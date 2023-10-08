First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $210,205.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 107,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 113.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

