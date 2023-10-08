First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $409.64 million and approximately $1.05 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 409,761,178 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 409,761,178.17. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99976251 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,084,370,140.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

