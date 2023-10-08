First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.67 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Foundation by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 411.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Foundation by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

