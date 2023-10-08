FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $3,701,289.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983,280 shares in the company, valued at $698,118,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 252,212 shares of company stock worth $25,128,141 over the last three months. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth $77,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

