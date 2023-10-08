Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,603 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

