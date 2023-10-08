Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

