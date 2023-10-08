Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 61,591 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,591 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.61% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,662,000 after buying an additional 183,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,066,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,950,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after buying an additional 63,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after buying an additional 85,210 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

