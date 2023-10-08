Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

