Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $1,288,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

