Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 169.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

