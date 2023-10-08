Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 73.1% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 84.3% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $449.96 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.70. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

