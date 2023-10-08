Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

