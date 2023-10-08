Forum Financial Management LP Buys 1,839 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 101,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

