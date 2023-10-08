Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho raised their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.76. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

