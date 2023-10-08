Forum Financial Management LP Has $29.08 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $29,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

CME Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $211.93 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average is $191.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

