Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 1,199 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,404,000 after purchasing an additional 775,059 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.21.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $191.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.11 and a 200-day moving average of $213.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

