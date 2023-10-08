Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 588 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,064,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,269,000 after buying an additional 308,353 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.