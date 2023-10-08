Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATVI

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.