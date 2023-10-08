Forum Financial Management LP Sells 41,945 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

