Forum Financial Management LP Sells 41,945 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,945 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.29% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $724,787,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

