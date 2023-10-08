Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,105,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.8% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

