Founders Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after purchasing an additional 775,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.21.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

NSC stock opened at $191.51 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.11 and its 200 day moving average is $213.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

