Founders Capital Management LLC Invests $318,000 in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $24,221,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.86 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.53 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

