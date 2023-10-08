Founders Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after buying an additional 327,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after acquiring an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

