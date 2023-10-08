Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,664 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

