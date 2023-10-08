Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 62,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.26.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.