Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.69% of Franco-Nevada worth $189,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,478,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,842,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,046,000 after buying an additional 198,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNV. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $132.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average of $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $111.27 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

