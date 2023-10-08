Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSE FSP opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.81. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Insider Activity
In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 19,705 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,271.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,064,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,417.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 36,413 shares of company stock worth $65,346. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Street Properties
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.