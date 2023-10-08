Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE FSP opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.81. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 19,705 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,271.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,064,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,417.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 36,413 shares of company stock worth $65,346. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,248,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 567,314 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 3,586,047 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 611,605 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.