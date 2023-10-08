Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $6.19. Franklin Universal Trust shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 33,001 shares trading hands.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79.
Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
