Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $6.19. Franklin Universal Trust shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 33,001 shares trading hands.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 146,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

