Fruth Investment Management Has $1.32 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.26. The company has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.