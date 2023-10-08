FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Bought by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $63,000. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 503,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 47.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 168.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.