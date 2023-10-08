Future Generation Australia Limited (FGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Future Generation Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Future Generation Australia Stock Performance

Future Generation Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.