Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $524.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $486.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.76 and a 200 day moving average of $490.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

