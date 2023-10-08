GateToken Price Tops $3.69 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $354.17 million and $426,920.58 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00013249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016018 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,833.09 or 1.00002187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,044,864 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,044,863.8432066 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.71105179 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $465,494.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

