Genesis Vision Reaches Market Cap of $413,397.29 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $413,397.29 and $4.42 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

