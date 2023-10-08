Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $102.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

