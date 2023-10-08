Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $272.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.