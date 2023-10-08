Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

