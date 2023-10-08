Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.77 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

