Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 2,111 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 110,428 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,953,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 95,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $125.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $136.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.04.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

