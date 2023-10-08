Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 29,612 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 37,117 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,012,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,613,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

