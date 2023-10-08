Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $239,000 in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 579,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI opened at $71.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

