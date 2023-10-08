Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $300,000 in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Axonics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Axonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $75.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,192. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Read Our Latest Report on AXNX

Axonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.