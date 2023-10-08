Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $342,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.81 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.