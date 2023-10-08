Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $399,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.